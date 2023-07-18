“The Wall That Heals” In Monticello This Weekend

MONTICELLO (WJON News) - “The Wall That Heals” arrives in Monticello today.

“The Wall That Heals” is a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. that tours the nation. It includes the engraved names of 58,281 men and women who died in the line of duty during the Vietnam War.

In addition, a mobile education center gives more information on the Vietnam era and a digital photo display of Monticello’s “Hometown Heroes”, along with a display of other Monticello veterans who served in the Vietnam War, returned home, and later died.

The wall’s appearance in Monticello is due in part to the contributions of the Monticello American Legion Post 260 and the Monticello VFW Post 8731.

The opening ceremonies are Thursday at 10:00 am at Pinewood Elementary School in Monticello. Once opened, the wall will be available for public viewing 24 hours a day through Sunday at 2:00 pm.



Here’s what you need to know:

The wall is located at 1010 West Broadway Street on the west side of Downtown Monticello. Parking is provided at the Pinewood Elementary School.

The event is free and open to the public.

There will be golf carts available for individuals that need assistance getting to the site. Volunteers will also be available to help.

You’re welcome to take a rubbing of a loved one’s name from the wall, and supplies will be available free of charge. Any small mementos left at the wall will be gathered up and sent to the Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum.

There are no food, drink, or pets allowed on site.

Volunteers are welcome to help build the wall Wednesday, training begins at 8:00 am.

For complete details on “The Wall That Heals”, find the details by clicking here.

