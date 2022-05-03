The Ten Best Things About Summer In St. Cloud

I hate to potentially jinx anything, but the weather appears to have turned and we might actually be getting a summer this year after all! How exciting!

Here are the ten things I am looking forward to the most this summer in St. Cloud (in no particular order).

#1 SUMMERTIME BY GEORGE

Sarah Mueller, WJON Sarah Mueller, WJON loading...

Summertime by George has all the F's that add up to a great summer night: food, friends and free admission! Not to mention the beer and music. My Wednesdays are pretty much booked all summer!

#2. HIKING AND SWIMMING AT THE QUARRIES

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Every time I go to hike at Quarry Park I end up seeing something I haven't seen before. Whether it's a new trail that I haven't explored or a dog doing backflips into the quarry, I always find myself smiling at the quarries.

#3. CONCERTS AT THE LEDGE AMPHITHEATER

Dave Overlund/Townsquare Media Dave Overlund/Townsquare Media loading...

I got to see the Beach Boys at The Ledge last summer and I am hooked. Awesome sightlines, free parking and for once I saw a concert by a national act and was home before 10 p.m. More please.

#4. FOURTH OF JULY AT WILSON PARK

475494450 marigold_88 loading...

Like most locals I have my own secret spot to check out the fireworks, which are always top notch in St. Cloud

#5. STROLLING THROUGH MUNSINGER/CLEMENS GARDENS

TownSquareMedia Staff TownSquareMedia Staff loading...

We are just so fortunate to have this amazing garden in our backyard. Combined with its location next to the river and fishing dam, my family can easily spend multiple days exploring this amazing amenity.

#6 GRANITE CITY DAYS PARADE

PHOTO: Dave Overlund PHOTO: Dave Overlund loading...

Grab a lawn chair and let the party come to you! The Granite City Days parade is among my favorite parades of the summer... but it is hard to pick just one!

#7 BENTON COUNTY FAIR

Townsquare Media Staff Townsquare Media Staff loading...

Another free event for the family, the Benton County Fair has one of the biggest circles around it on the calendar.

#8 GOING TO A ST CLOUD ROX GAME

Dave Overlund Dave Overlund loading...

For adults there is the good baseball and cheap beer, for the kids there is fun entertainment between innings on the field and a bounce house. What more could you ask for?!

#9 THE SPLASH PADS!

(Photo: City of Waite Park) (Photo: City of Waite Park) loading...

From Lake George to Westwood, the St. Cloud area is home to a TON of splash pads, the perfect way to cool you off after a long day!

#10 DISC GOLF

Text Book Form SDAM loading...

The St. Cloud area is home to a lot of amazing disc golf courses that vary in difficulty. My favorite is the one in Sartell, but Waite Park, Sartell, Sauk Rapids and St. Joe all have fantastic courses as well.