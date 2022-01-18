The Smallest Town in Minnesota has Zero Families

You have to wonder what is the deal with a town of less than 10 people. Is it still a town? And what actually defines a "town" anyway?

I grew up in a very small town. At the time it had less than 1000 people. Now, I believe it is over 1,000- Eden Valley. And honestly, there was nothing to do when I was growing up. You had to drive to whatever neighboring small, but not as small, town was nearby for almost anything. No Target, no large grocery store. There was a grocery store back then, in fact, there were two of them. Now, none. You HAVE to drive somewhere else. No pizza delivery, no delivery of any kind. We had a school, post office, and a few shops around town. The good thing about a small town is that everyone knows you. The bad thing is that everyone knows you. In other words, there are good and bad about everywhere.

Let's head to Funkley, Minnesota. The smallest town in Minnesota. According to the census, there are 8 people who live there. None of them are families. The median age is 46 and they are apparently all single. The post office closed in 1967, and now they get their mail service from nearby Blackduck, which is about 7 miles away. This was information from the 2010 census. There is only an estimation for the 2020 census which is about 8 people. That's up from the 5 that lived there in 2010. In 2000 there were a few families. Not anymore. Either they just grew up and moved out, or the whole family moved away. Or a combination of the two.

If you want to live in Northern Minnesota, have a lot of acreage and not be too close to your neighbors, or not have any neighbors at all- this might be the place for you. Why not? Solitude can be a good thing. Do what you want, and no one is going to bug you. Done.

