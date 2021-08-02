WHAT IS THE SECRET INGREDIENT?

Zucchini, of course! If you've been following me for any length of time, you know how much I love zucchini. Especially fresh zucchini from my parents garden.

Photo by Igor Osinchuk on Unsplash

FRESH GARDEN VEGGIES CREATE THE BEST FLAVORS

My Dad goes to some serious lengths to have one of the best gardens I've ever seen...and this year, bringing buckets of water to his large garden probably was the key in producing so many zucchini week after week after week. I'm constantly looking for new ways to create amazing ways to enjoy zucchini; and I think I've really found something special this time.

Photo by Andrea Riezzo on Unsplash

INGREDIENTS

2 Large ripe tomatoes, chopped

2 Medium zucchini, finely diced

2 Large garden red onions, finely diced

5 Jalapeno peppers, finely diced

2 Small sweet red peppers, finely diced

2 Small hot red peppers finely diced

2 Tablespoons minced garlic

1/4 Cup lime juice, fresh squeezed

1/4 Teaspoon salt

1/4 Cup Parsley, chopped

Photo by Phillip Larking on Unsplash

DIRECTIONS

This is the easiest recipe to create. I truly believe you can add any amount of the above ingredients that you like. For example, if your favorite flavor is onion, add more. If your favorite flavor is garlic, add more. Use this recipe as a guideline for you.

Photo by Sahand Babali on Unsplash

One word of advice: Be careful with the salt. The other ingredients, along with the lime juice, you may not need any salt at all.

Photo by Nery Montenegro on Unsplash

Take a large bowl and add all the vegetables as you get them diced and chopped. Then simply add the minced garlic and lime juice, and mix well with a wooden spoon.

Photo by Chandan Chaurasia on Unsplash

Do a taste test. If it needs salt, add a bit, but be careful. Taste again until you feel the salt is just the right amount.

Set aside for about an hour if possible to let the flavors of the vegetables mingle together.

Photo by Lars Blankers on Unsplash

Serve on your favorite foods, like fish, or bhagats. You can also get you a big bag of corn chips, and have a delicious afternoon or evening snack that's healthy, colorful and flavorful.

If you enjoy my recipe, please let me know. If you make your own version of this recipe, feel free to send me a picture and your recipe to try, to Kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com.

