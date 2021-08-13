How much do you love old cars? Maybe it's the classic trucks that you love? No matter what you love the most, you'll have a chance to see your favorite classics at this Sundays 46th Annual Pantowners 2021 Car Show & Fun Run being held at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Sauk Rapids. This is the absolute largest car show in Minnesota.

Photo by Pantowners.org

I had the pleasure of speaking with Bruce Theisen, the 2021 Car Show Chairperson, and Dennis Arntson, the 2021 Club President yesterday, about the Pantowners show this year, as well as the Pantowners club in general.

The car show is going to be held on Sunday, August 15th at the Benton County Fairgrounds. Gates open at 7am and the show runs until around 3pm. Admission is $7 with kids 15 and under getting FREE admission with a paid adult. (No pets).

NEW THIS YEAR

There is a brand new class added to the line up. It's the Traditional Hot Rod Class. These vehicles must be Pre-War cars with pre 1960's appearance and technology, including wheels. (No fuel injection).

HAVE YOUR CAR TESTED ON THE MOBILE DYNO

This year, you can bring in your car and have it tested on the mobile dyno for $70 per car.

Photo by Pantowners.org

FUN FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

I was shocked to learn how much stuff is going on at this years car show. It really is an event for the whole family.

There will be a Kids Tractor Pull from 11am to 1 pm with prizes and trophies to be handed out.

There will also be indoor arts and crafts booths.

Bunches of food vendors.

Used Car Corral: You can bring in your vehicle that you want to sell, as there will be a Used Car Corral, where you can feature your vehicle and make the sale yourself. The Pantowners don't take any portion of your sale.

There will also be a great indoor display of the famous Pantowner Pan Cars with history of the St. Cloud made vehicles from the Stearns History Museum.

Pre-war cars and trucks will be on display

2021 Pantowners Calendar cars

Pedal cars, bicycles and power wheels

Motorcycles and snowmobiles. That's a lot of vehicles in one location. I see why they needed the Benton County Fairgrounds for this show.

There will also be a model car contest, so bring your model car and see if you win.

FUN RUN ON SATURDAY AFTERNOON

To kick off all the fun, there will be a Fun Run Tour on Saturday evening, August 14th beginning at Mills Fleet Farm at 6 pm sharp, and you can follow the route as it's posted on the Pantowners website and watch as it comes by your area.

BECOME A MEMBER OF THE PANTOWNERS

Just so you know, you don't have to own a classic vehicle to become a member of the Pantowners. If you have a love for cars, you can join. The Pantowners do their best to give back to the community as well, making donations to many organizations. To learn more about how to get involved with the Pantowners, just visit the website or their Facebook page. Hope to see you this weekend at the car show.

