When it comes to your personal safety, Minnesota's crime statistics are generally much better than most states. When it comes to Saint Cloud crime statistics, we fair a bit worse than most cities in the state.

When we break it down even further, here are the five Saint Cloud neighborhoods that are the safest according to FBI crime statistics compiled by NeighborhoodScout.

NeighborhoodScout uses the official government designation for neighborhoods - the census tract. Census tracts are small, relatively permanent subdivisions of a county that are defined by the U.S. Census Bureau in conjunction with local authorities all across the country.

Get our free mobile app

Five Safest Neighborhoods in Saint Cloud

#1 - Roosevelt Road/33rd Street South: Bound by I-94 on the south, Roosevelt Road on the east, County Road 36 on the west, this area is statistically the safest in the City of Saint Cloud.

NeighborhoodScout.com

#2 - City Center/Saint Cloud State University: This area includes part of downtown Saint Cloud, Saint Cloud State University, and the connecting southeast area in between the two, and is statistically the second safest neighborhood in the City of Saint Cloud.

NeighborhoodScout.com

#3 - Saukview Drive/Ridgewood Road: This area, west of Highway 15, south of County Road 120, north of County Road 75, and east of Ridgewood Road -- is statistically the third safest neighborhood in the City of Saint Cloud.

NeighborhoodScout.com

#4 - County Road 8/15th Avenue SE: Coming at number four on the safe-neighborhood list is this area bound by Highway 10 to the east, the Mississippi River to the west, 42nd Street Southeast to the south, and 7th Street southeast to the north.

NeighborhoodScout.com

#5 - 2nd Street North/17th Avenue North: Rounding out the top-five on the safe-neighborhood list is this Saint Cloud neighborhood that includes a portion of downtown and areas just to the west, with Division Street to the south, 25th Avenue to the west, and railroad tracks to the north.

NeighborhoodScout.com

My southside Saint Cloud neighborhood that includes Lake George and the old Tech High School came in at number nine on the safe-neighborhood list. NeighborhoodScout divides the City of Saint Cloud into thirteen neighborhoods.

10 Hilarious Bad Google Reviews of Central MN Landmarks

8 Fast Food Chains That Should Come to St. Cloud