The Cheapest House In Minnesota Is Less Than $14,000

(All photos courtesy of Ryan R. Moe with National Realty Guild, Zillow)

I'm all about saving money and getting a deal. The cheapest house in Minnesota is probably less expensive than most cars on the road right now.

Get our free mobile app

If you make the trip 3 hours south of St. Cloud, you'll hit Bricelyn, Minnesota. It's home to the cheapest house in our state right now.

Ashli Overlund Ashli Overlund loading...

It can be yours for a small price of $13,900. The house is located at 407 North Ross Street. According to Zillow, it's got 1,200 square feet of finished space and two bedrooms.

Ashli Overlund Ashli Overlund loading...

There's nothing listed under the bathroom category. Looking at the photos of the place, it's definitely a fixer-upper. That's why the home is selling as is.

Ashli Overlund Ashli Overlund loading...

The listing description says, 'demo has already been started so bring your design ideas and an open mind."

It also mentions that this house is NOT move-in ready. That means you'll need to put in a lot of work to get it to be a functioning house. The utilities haven't been turned on or tested...so, factor ALL of that into the home's price.

Ashli Overlund Ashli Overlund loading...

In addition to the main house, this 1910 home also has one detached garage stall. According to the price history, it last sold in 2017 for the low price of $10,000.

If this sounds like the deal of a lifetime to you or just a great project to keep you busy, have your agent contact the listing agent, Ryan R. Moe with National Realty Guild.