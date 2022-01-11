Fire Destroys Abandoned Hotel in Duluth
DULUTH -- No injuries and cause not yet determined for a fire that completely destroyed an abandoned hotel just west of downtown Duluth -- a blaze that crews fought for over seven hours into Monday afternoon.
Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj:
"Any time we're fighting in below-zero weather or conditions like this, 35-below wind chills,... it's dangerous for us, just like anybody else, being outside."
Chief Krizaj says they've had a problem with squatters and understands the weather is brutal, but urges those who need shelter to seek safer resources available in Duluth.
Last month there was a fire in that same building that was ruled accidental, which injured a homeless woman.
This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.