See Inside an Abandoned Church for Sale in Long Prairie [Photos]

I'm pretty sure I've driven past this church a million times in my life, but I'm just seeing inside of it for the first time today. I grew up just outside of Long Prairie and this church located on the corner of 8th Street and Hwy 287 is a landmark that was part of my daily commute to school and work.

I have always been curious as to how it looked on the inside of the white-sided exterior, and now that it is for sale I can finally get a sneak peek inside.

The empty church is 3,195 square feet, and the lot is described as "the perfect site for building some much-needed housing". Asking price is currently at $99,000.

Sure the building could use a little love, it was built in 1956. But based on the pictures I think it has a lot of potential, but then again I could just have watched too many TikToks recently about people buying and renovating churches. Take a look inside for yourself:

