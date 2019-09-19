Teen Arrested After Police Chase in Stolen Vehicle

SARTELL -- A teenager was arrested after leading police on a short chase in a stolen vehicle.

Sartell Police say they noticed a vehicle driving down Riverside Avenue without its headlights on just before 5:00 a.m. Thursday morning. Police say when they attempted to stop the vehicle, which was reported stolen out of St. Cloud, the driver sped away, heading north until it turned onto County Road 17 toward Holdingford.

Authorities say the vehicle tried to cut through a field and got stuck in the mud, and the suspect fled on foot. Police located the suspect a short time later at a nearby home after the owner reported a man in his driveway asking for a ride.

The 17-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene and taken to Stearns County Jail before being moved to a juvenile detention facility. His name has not been released.

The teen faces charges of fleeing police in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, driving after revocation, and supplying a false name to police.