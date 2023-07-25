Firehouse Subs Gives Sartell Police Money to Restart K9 Program
SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell Police Department is reviving its K9 program thanks to a sizable grant.
The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has awarded Sartell $16,620.
The money will be used to buy the dog, enroll in the training program and buy materials for the program.
Sartell Police Assistant Chief Wayne Schreiner has told WJON News that it's been over a decade since the department has had a police dog. He says after completing the Public Safety Facility, they began looking to restart the program.
Schreiner says they already have a handler in place to reestablish the program.
