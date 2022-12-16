Sartell Man Arrested While Shoveling Snow

SARTELL (WJON News) - The winter storm led to the arrest of a Sartell man.

Friday afternoon, Sartell police officers were sent to check an address for Chad Hagen, who was wanted for several felony warrants and reported to be outside shoveling a driveway.

Officials say Hagen ran into a house and locked the doors when he saw officers.

After obtaining a search warrant, Sartell police were able to locate Hagen and took him into custody without incident.

Hagen was taken to the Stearns County Jail and held on outstanding warrants.