Tech Takes Inaugural Game at Tiger Stadium [GALLERY]

Tech and Apollo high schools faced-off Friday in the first game ever played at the new home of the Tech Tigers: Tiger Stadium. This was the first Tech home game not played at St. Cloud State University since Clark Field closed following the 2011-2012 season.

The stands were packed full as the rival teams put on quite a show. Apollo scored first to take an 8-0 lead in the opening quarter, but it was Tech who rallied late to come away with the win, sliding past the Eagles 40-36.

Both teams are now 1-1 on the season. Apollo will return home to host Becker next week, and Tech will hit the road to play Sartell.