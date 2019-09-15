Tech High School Holding Grand Opening Ceremony

ST. CLOUD -- With the school year now in full swing at Tech High School, alumni and community members will have the chance to check out the new facility this week.

The St. Cloud Area School District will be showing off their new digs with a grand opening on Monday night at the new school located at 4200 South 33rd Street.

The event kicks off with a ceremony at Tiger Stadium at 6:00 p.m. Self-guided tours of the building and the grounds will follow from 6:45 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.