Teacher Put On Paid Leave Returns To Work

ST. CLOUD -- A teacher who was put on paid administrative leave has returned to work.

District 742 spokeswoman Tami DeLand says "the matter remains under investigation and a mandatory report was filed with the Minnesota Department of Education and police per district policy. The teacher was on paid administrative leave as the initial investigation was taking place. The teacher has returned to work as the investigation by the district and MDE continues".

The incident happened last Tuesday, September 24th at the end of the school day at Tech High School.

A video shows the teacher on top of a male student on the ground.