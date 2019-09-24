District 742 Teacher On Paid Leave After School Incident

ST. CLOUD -- A teacher in the St. Cloud Area School District has been put on paid administrative leave after an incident at one of the schools Tuesday.

An official district statement says, "we were recently made aware of an incident occurring shortly before school dismissal. The incident is under investigation and the teacher involved is on paid administrative leave pending the conclusion of the investigation."

The school where the incident happened and the teacher involved in the incident have not been released by school officials. District spokeswoman Tami DeLand says the investigation is very preliminary at this time.

WJON news has received a short video of the incident in question, at this time were are not choosing to use the video pending further investigation, but it shows a male teacher on top of a male student on the ground.