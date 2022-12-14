Task Force: Suspects Jump from 2nd Story Window Before Arrest

LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- Two suspects jumped out of a second-story window to avoid arrest during a drug bust.

The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force used a search warrant Tuesday in Litchfield. As they were making their way into the home, two people jumped out of a second-story window and tried to run. They were both arrested a short distance away.

A search of the home found about five ounces of methamphetamine, marijuana, BHO and face oxycodone pills that test positive for the presence of fentanyl.

A total of four people were arrested at the home and were taken to the Meeker County jail. The Task Force says one of the people arrested is a confirmed gang member that was also wanted for an outstanding warrant related to drug charges in Kandiyohi County.