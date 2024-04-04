Kids grow-up fast. And that means new clothes, new shoes AND new car seats as those little ones grow.

All of that can be very expensive -- especially big-ticket items like car seats.

Target stores around Minnesota are getting ready for their annual Car Seat Trade-in Event. It's a chance for the Minnesota-based retailer to recycle those old child car seats and for you to get a bonus. And who couldn't use a little help paying for expensive gear for the kiddo?

Just bring in a child car seat during the trade-in event April 14-27, 2024 and you will get a 20% off bonus. You can use that bonus on a new car seat, base, travel system, stroller or sleect baby home gear like high chairs, swings and rockers.

Just take your old, expired or damaged car seat into your local Target store. There'll be a drop-off box near Guest Services. Then use your phone to scan the QR code on the recycling box and get a bonus on your Target Circle account.

The 20% off bonus is good through May 11th. And you can redeem it twice on qualifying purchases. And yes, you can stack the bonus with other offers to save even more.

Target's partners will use the materials from the old car seats to make new products like pallets, plastic buckets and construction materials.

Target started its car seat trade-in event in April 2016. The company says it has recycled 2.6-million car seats -- or some 39-million pounds worth of car seats.