Tanks Arrive for New Beaver Island Brewing Co. Manufacturing, Canning Facility

ST. CLOUD - This a big week for the owners of the Beaver Island Brewing Company. The tanks have arrived and are being installed in their new manufacturing and canning facility. The expansion project is happening on 2nd Street Southeast in St. Cloud, in the Airport Business Park.

Co-owner Nick Barth says the new facility will have about 10,000 square feet. Their current brewery and taproom in downtown St. Cloud has about 5,000 square feet. He says they need the space because all of the canning will be happening on-site.

It's a major shift for the business model of the Beaver Island Brewing Company. Right now all of the beer they make is only sold either in their own taproom or on tap at various bars and restaurants. Their new facility will allow them to can their different varieties of beer and sell it in liquor stores.

Co-owner Matt Studer says this takes the business to the next level. He says they will have to hire more staff to keep up with the increased production. They've hired three new brewers, and maybe will hire one more. They've also hired a packaging specialist.

Brewmaster Chris Laumb says they're hoping to have the beer rolling out the doors at the new facility by Memorial Day weekend, or early June, so Beaver Island Beer is available for people to take to the lake this summer. But, he says they also want to be slow and deliberate as they bring their products to liquor stores.

As for the taproom and brewery downtown, the guys say nothing is changing there. That's where the retail space will stay. Their hours will also stay the same.