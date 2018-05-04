Beaver Island Brewery Wins World Beer Cup Medal

ST. CLOUD -- One of the best tasting craft beers in the world is being brewed right here in St. Cloud. The Beaver Island Brewing Company's Check Pils beer won a bronze medal Thursday night at the 2018 World Beer Cup awards ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee.

The award is in the Bohemian-Style Pilsner category. There were 92 entries in the category.

The World Beer Cup, presented by the Brewer's Association, is considered the "Most Prestigious Beer Competition in the World." It is an international competition that happens every other year.

This year over 2,600 breweries from 69 countries entered nearly 8,600 ales and lagers. They were evaluated by over 300 judges.

Beaver Island Brewing Company is one of just four Minnesota breweries to win an award Thursday night the others were Steel Toe Brewing in St. Louis Park, Summit Brewing in St. Paul, and Waconia Brewing.

Beaver Island is one of just two Minnesota breweries to medal at both the Great American Beer Festival (in October) and at the World Beer Cup.

Last month Beaver Island was also named one of the 50 fastest growing craft breweries in the United States.