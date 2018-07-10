Beaver Island Claims Two Medals at U.S. Open Beer Championship

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud brewery continues to win awards. Beaver Island Brewing Company claimed two bronze medals in the 2018 U.S. Open Beer Championship.

Their Sweet Miss - Chocolate Oatmeal Milk Stout took bronze in the Oatmeal Stout Beer style category.

And their Check Pils - Czech Pilsner won bronze in the Bohemian Pilsner beer style category. This is the second international award given to Check Pils this year.

The competition was held in Oxford, Ohio and included more than 6,300 entries across 117 styles.

This is the 10th year of the U.S. Open Beer Championship.