Talent Contest Offers Cash Prize, Free Pizza for a Year

FALCON HEIGHTS -- Talented Minnesotans have a chance to win some money and free pizza for a year. The 47th annual Amateur Talent Contest at the Minnesota State Fair is taking applications right now through Wednesday, July 24th.

The grand prize is $10,000 plus a year's worth of Jack's Pizza. In total, nearly $20,000 in prize money will be awarded to the first through third place winners in three divisions.

Auditions run Monday, July 22nd through Sunday, July 28th at the Leinie Lodge Bandshell on the fairgrounds.

If you're interested, you are encouraged to register online at the State Fair's website.