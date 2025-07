ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud's Mayor is taking you on another history trolley tour.

Mayor Dave Kleis is offering the guided tours on Thursday of this week, and also on August 7th and 9th.

The tours begin at 10:00 a.m. and last for 90 minutes. They start and end at city hall.

To reserve your spot on the trolley call the Mayor's office at 255-7201.