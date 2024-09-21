Table Talk Goes To Germany With Spiel/Essen Game Fair Preview

ST. CLOUD -- Table Talk had a special preview show this week where William Pankratz and I discussed games that are going to be unveiled at Spiel/Essen Game Fair from October 3 - 6th. We started off as always talking about some new games or restocks that Games by James has gotten in over the last two weeks, and their buy 2 get 1 Free Sale taking place.

The first game we mentioned in our preview was Meadow - Adventure Book. Adventure Book is an expansion for the game Meadow that introduces changes in base game mechanics with each scenario, providing unique puzzles and varying difficulty levels to enhance game play. We think it will add 15 scenarios to the game. Meadow is a card drafting, tableau-building game with some really well-done art.

One of the games William was excited about was Next Station; Paris. The game's description is Next Station Paris combines familiar play elements found in Next Station London and Next Station Tokyo while also offering additional twists. Wiliam told us that The Next Station series is a great flip-and-fill series, and is his current favorite of the three out there. He says you can’t really go wrong with any of them, however, Paris happens to best scratch the “I want to get points and make large combos” itch.

We talked about a number of other games we are excited for such as:

Typewriter: A new game by the makers of Paperback and Hardback – Tim Fowers Games. Typewriter is a tableu building word game made of typewriter keys.

Endeavor - Deep Sea: Deep Sea will use the same mechanics as the original Endeavor but adds deep sea exploration with tiles, somewhat like a dungeon crawl, to the mix instead of a base board.

Rajas of the Ganges: Cards and Karma: The sequel to the Rajas of Ganges dice based board game. The art on this one looks really good and offers a unique double sided card mechanic.

PowerGrid - Bremen & Manhatten board. A new two sided board for the game PowerGrid. The first new board the game has out in a while.

King of Tokyo - Duel: The new two player dice battle game in the King of Tokyo world. Others in the series include King of Tokyo, King of New York, King of Tokyo Origins, and King of Monster Island.

We also mentioned Witness: The Sigma Club, Treasure of Othesis, and Trail of the Chameleon three-game set, Ito, Railroad Tiles, Galaxy Postman, Aquatica-Coral Reefs expansion, and Seers Catalog. You can find out more information about all of the games we discussed or Spiel/Essn on Boardgamegeek.com.