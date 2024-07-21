“Table Talk” Backed Into A Corner With New Games

"Cornered" is a new game out from a local designer in Paynesville, MN, Ben Borgerding. It is a light strategy game that only takes about 10 minutes to play. A perfect filler-type game for game nights. It is one of the new games we discussed on "Table Talk" on Saturday. You can pre-order it at getcornered.com and Games By James as a few copies in store now.

We briefly mentioned Everdell Duo which is coming to Kickerstarter along with oversized Tarot cards for the original Everdell. Use the link to sign up to be notified on its launch. Plus, a new Europe-only version of Ticket to Ride called Northern Lights which can be found on some game stores' websites for importing to the U.S. for T2R fans.

We also reviewed some new and upcoming crowdfunding projects.

Sprocketforge via Kickstarter Cerberus Games via Kickstarter loading...

Sprocketforge launched on Kickstarter this week and is an engine-building and recourse management game. It is kind of a cross between Tzolk'in and It's A Wonderful World. It has several pledge options including the $150 All-In which gets you updated resin pieces and metal gears.

Fowers Games vis Kickstarter Fowers Games vis Kickstarter loading...

Burgle Brothers 3 Future Flip recently launched as well. It is the 3rd installment in the Burgle Brothers series by Fowers Games, makers of "Paperback." All three in the series are co-op games about sending a team in to perform a specific heist.

Arne Lorenz via Gamefound Arne Lorenz via Gamefound loading...

Era of Tribes 2nd edition will be launching on Gamefound sometime soon. It is an asymmetric worker placement game along the lines of Civilization. The original 2019 game has an 8.0 boardgamegeek.com rating and is pretty popular and somewhat hard to come by so this will be your chance to pick up a copy. You can use the link to sign up to follow it to be notified on launch.

Tune in every other Saturday at 8:10 a.m. for "Table Talk" to learn about games and projects like these.