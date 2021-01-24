T-Wolves Top Pelicans 120-110

MINNEAPOLIS -- The short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves snapped their losing streak with a win at home over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.

The Pelicans had control of the game early, outscoring the Wolves 31-28 in the opening quarter. Minnesota rallied in the second, outscoring New Orleans 35-33 to cut their deficit to 64-63 by halftime.

The Timberwolves opened up some space in the third quarter. They outscored the Pelicans 24-14 to take over the lead 87-78 entering the final frame. New Orleans tried to rally in the fourth, but ultimately came up short. Minnesota earned the win 120-110.

Brandon Ingram led all scorers with 30 for the Pelicans. Naz Reid led the way for the Wolves with 20 points. Anthony Edwards added 18. Jarrett Culver, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt each finished with 16.

The Timberwolves improve to 4-11 and will travel to San Francisco on Monday to face the 8-8 Golden State Warriors.