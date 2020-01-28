T-Wolves Blow Lead and Suffer 10th Straight Loss

The Timberwolves blew a 19-point lead going into the 3rd quarter and lose 133-129 in overtime. Minnesota was outscored 41-22 in the 4th quarter. Buddy Hield led the Kings with 42 points off the bench.

Minnesota was led in scoring by Andrew Wiggins with 36 points, Robert Covington added 24 points and Karl-Anthony Towns chipped in 23 points.

The Wolves have lost 10 games in a row and are now 15-32. Minnesota will play at the L.A. Clippers Saturday at 2:30 p.m., pregame on WJON at 2:00.