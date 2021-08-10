Sweet Martha’s Cookies Created a Limited Edition Lip Balm

Fix your chapped lips and get your cookie fix at the same time at this year's Minnesota State Fair. Sweet Martha's Cookies has your hookup for chocolate chip cookie lip balm at the fair this year, thanks to a partnership with Startribune.

In a post shared to the Sweet Martha's Instagram page on August 4th, the popular sweet shop shared:

Happy National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day! We teamed up with our friends at @startribune to create a limited edition lip balm - only available at the Star Tribune booth at the @mnstatefair starting August 26th (one per person while supplies last)!

The comments were flooded with excitement for this new product. But there were some people concerned about not getting a tube of the balm.

@bernadettelane: "I’d love to buy this. Please sell online! I'm halfway across the country!"

maleckat : " I won't be going to the State Fair this year, how can one get this?"

sp0112 : " Oh man I need one but live in AZ. Flying up for the fair but not till the 30th"

Sweet Martha's hasn't replied to any of these comments, so it would seem that the only way to get this lip balm is to be at the fair, and stop by the Startribune booth. It's all about being in the right place at the right time.

The Minnesota State Fair kicks off August 26th, 2021, and runs through September 6th, so there are plenty of days to get down to the fair grounds and get your cookie bucket, as well as the matching lip balm!

