SUV-Pedestrian Crash Sends Man to Hospital

ST. CLOUD-- One person was hurt in a crash involving an SUV and a pedestrian in St. Cloud on Friday night.

The incident happened on County Road 75 near Interstate 94 just after 7:30 p.m. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Chevrolet Trailblazer was going north on County Road 75 when items from inside the rear hatch flew out onto the road.

While the driver was picking up the lost cargo, he was hit by a passing Cadillac Escalade. The driver of the Trailblazer, 52-year-old James Chaney , was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Escalade, 34-year-old Kelly Mikhail , and her two passengers were not hurt.