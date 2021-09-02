UPDATE: Chicago Man Arrested In Plymouth Road Rage Shooting

PLYMOUTH (AP) -- A suspect is under arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of youth baseball coach Jay Boughton nearly two months ago on Highway 169 in Plymouth.

Police Chief Erik Fadden says the suspect was arrested a week ago.

Last Tuesday, August 24th, a team comprised of Plymouth police detectives, U-S Marshals and officers from the Decatur, Illinois police department located and arrested a suspect for 2nd-degree murder

Fadden identified the suspect as 33-year-old Jamal Smith from Chicago.

Boughton was driving home from a baseball game the night of July 6th when he was shot in the head on the highway. Fadden calls the shooting a "senseless act" as two cars were driving next to each other.

The Minnesota News Network contributed to this story!