Sun Country Offering Flights Out of Minnesota for $29

Heck, I spend more than $29 every time I leave the house. Sun Country is offering flights out of MSP for as low as $29 to select locations.

One of those locations is Asheville, North Carolina. You can get that flight deal if you travel between January 6 - February 13, 2022.

The other location is West Palm Beach, Florida when you travel between January 6 - February 13, 2022.

Both of these locations are non-stop flights, and as always there will be some extra fees for things like baggage, but how can you complain about that when the ticket is that cheap?

Let's plan a little getaway for both of these locations to see which one fits your vacation style best:

Photo by Stephanie Klepacki on Unsplash

This thriving mountain city has a "funky and eclectic" downtown area, complete with 30 art galleries and a booming music and culinary scene.

Travel and Leisure said Ashville is one of the top 50 places to see in the United States:

There are lots to do for outdoor lovers as well, being located in the Blue Ridge mountains. This will be a little bit colder of a getaway, as the average temperature in Asheville is 47 in January, but it's still warmer than in Minnesota.

Photo by Olga Subach on Unsplash

West Palm Beach, Florida is a warm-weather getaway that will hit the spot in the dead of winter. Home to beaches, an art museum, antique shops, fine dining restaurants, and eclectic stores. West Palm Beach is a great place to kick back and relax.

Golf, go sightseeing, shop, or just kick back and do nothing at all. The average temperature is 76 degrees in January, so bring shorts and flip flops.

Check out Sun Country's deals on these flights and more by clicking here.

