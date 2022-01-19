If this cold snap is the final straw for you and you're ready to book a getaway, Sun Country Airlines has the deal for you.

The airline, headquartered in Minneapolis, is offering flights for as low as $29 one-way to destinations like Asheville, North Carolina, and Las Vegas Nevada.

Let's take a closer look at some of the destinations with these great rates:

Denver Colorado - Flights starting at $29 one way

The Denver tourism website reads:

Urban sophistication meets outdoor adventure in Denver. Welcome to Denver where 300 days of sunshine, a thriving cultural scene, diverse neighborhoods and natural beauty combine for the world's most spectacular playground.

From mountain activities to family attractions, concerts at Red Rocks, and must-see art, Denver has something to offer to everyone.

The average temperature in Denver for January and February is about 49, which is still a bit chilly, but at least in Denver you can ski or snowboard on an actual mountain.

Asheville, North Carolina - Flights starting at $29 one way

This thriving mountain city has a "funky and eclectic" downtown area, complete with 30 art galleries and a booming music and culinary scene.

Travel and Leisure said Ashville is one of the top 50 places to see in the United States:

There are lots to do for outdoor lovers as well, being located in the Blue Ridge mountains. This will be a little bit colder of a getaway, as the average temperature in Asheville is 47 in January, but it's still warmer than in Minnesota.

Las Vegas, Nevada - Flights starting at $31 one way

I will go to Las Vegas every single chance I get. There is no way you can be bored in that town.

When I first went in 2016 I was on the fence about it, as I'm not a big gambler, but the town is so much more than that. It's great food, top-notch live entertainment, and actually really affordable. When my fiance and I go, we can usually do flight, hotel, and 4 days of fun for under $1000 each.

Temperatures are usually around the mid-60s this time of year, which feels hot compared to Minnesota.

Where are you heading this winter?

