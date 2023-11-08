Best/Worst Submissions For The New Minnesota State Flag
When you publicly source art, you get mixed results.
There were a LOT of submissions for the new Minnesota State Flag. The "North Star" theme is prevalent, for obvious reasons. So are loons. I'm happy to see the state motto - "L'Étoile du Nord", or "Star of the North" - make it onto a big number of submissions. Many folks made political statements with their designs, while others probably violate copyright protections.
Oh well! Here are some of my favorites, for various reasons.
SIMPLE, CLEAR, AND TO THE POINT
HAND-DRAWN AWESOMENESS
WHAT THE ACTUAL @$%#?!
HONORABLE MENTION FOR NAILING IT!
I don't know if there's a clear winner (besides the loon with frickin' laser beams above). My criteria would include:
- year/date Minnesota became a state (May 11th, 1858)
- state motto ("L'Étoile du Nord", or "Star of the North")
- state bird (common loon)
- other state bird (mosquito)
- state flower (showy lady's slipper)
- state flour (Gold Medal, duh!)
Check out all of the designs here and let me know which one is your favorite!
