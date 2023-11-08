When you publicly source art, you get mixed results.

There were a LOT of submissions for the new Minnesota State Flag. The "North Star" theme is prevalent, for obvious reasons. So are loons. I'm happy to see the state motto - "L'Étoile du Nord", or "Star of the North" - make it onto a big number of submissions. Many folks made political statements with their designs, while others probably violate copyright protections.

Oh well! Here are some of my favorites, for various reasons.

SIMPLE, CLEAR, AND TO THE POINT

F5 via MNHS.org F5 via MNHS.org loading...

F88 via MNHS.org F88 via MNHS.org loading...

F132 via MNHS.org F132 via MNHS.org loading...

HAND-DRAWN AWESOMENESS

F2073 via MNHS.org F2073 via MNHS.org loading...

F2074 via MNHS.org F2074 via MNHS.org loading...

F1075 via MNHS.org F1075 via MNHS.org loading...

WHAT THE ACTUAL @$%#?!

F1211 via MNHS.org I'm trippin' b@lls, buddy... (F1211 via MNHS.org) loading...

F223 via MNHS.org "F" for "Fail", bud (F223 via MNHS.org) loading...

F674 via MNHS.org THE FRICKIN' WINNER! (F674 via MNHS.org) loading...

HONORABLE MENTION FOR NAILING IT!

F59 via MNHS.org F59 via MNHS.org loading...

I don't know if there's a clear winner (besides the loon with frickin' laser beams above). My criteria would include:

year/date Minnesota became a state (May 11th, 1858)

became a state (May 11th, 1858) state motto (" L'Étoile du Nord", or "Star of the North ")

") state bird ( common loon )

) other state bird ( mosquito )

) state flower ( showy lady's slipper )

) state flour (Gold Medal, duh!)

Check out all of the designs here and let me know which one is your favorite!

