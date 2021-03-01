Study Shows Minnesota Deer Were Exposed to Insecticides

Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Department of Natural Resources says a preliminary study shows that deer throughout Minnesota have been exposed to a certain class of insecticides.

The DNR says further analysis is required to determine if the presence of the pesticides is high enough to adversely affect deer health. Often referred to as ``neonics,'' they are the most widely used class of insecticides worldwide and are found in more than 500 commercial and domestic products in the United States.

The DNR launched the project in fall 2019 following a South Dakota study
that raised concerns about potential adverse effects of the substances on deer.

Health officials say there is little human health risk from eating venison from
deer that may have been exposed to the insecticides.

