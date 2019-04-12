Students Protest Bathroom Lockdown with ‘Let Us Pee’ Message

STILLWATER (AP) — A group of Minnesota high school students is protesting administrators' decision to lock some of the school bathrooms during class time.

The Let Us Pee Instagram page was originally launched as a tongue-in-cheek response to a new policy at Stillwater High School aimed at cutting down on vaping and vandalism. The page and corresponding website have since become a rallying cry for students.

The website includes a survey, petition, mission statement and rap song.

Principal Rob Rach says he didn't anticipate a strong reaction to locking six of the 14 bathrooms, which are reopened briefly between classes. He says it's common practice.

Student Rowan Bell-Myers says the student body has shown it can unite around a cause.