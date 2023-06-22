Strong Storms Are Possible in Minnesota on Saturday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Another hot and dry day Thursday before a pattern change this weekend.

Rain chances increase late Friday into Saturday when we have our best chance for rain and thunderstorms.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected on Saturday. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with hail, wind, and heavy rain as the main threats.

Chances continue into Monday but decrease each day.

Here in St. Cloud, we've had just .13 of an inch of rain so far this month, which is 2 1/2 inches below normal.

