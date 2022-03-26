Strong Mid Week Storm is Possible in Minnesota

UNDATED -- A strong system is expected to impact the Upper Midwest by midweek.

Heavy precipitation and mixed precipitation are expected.

WHAT WE KNOW: Shovelable and plowable snow is possible for portions of northern Minnesota. Significant ice accumulation from freezing rain is also possible.

WHAT WE DON'T KNOW: When and where the greatest snow and ice accumulation will occur. Specific snow and ice amounts. When precipitation type changes will occur.

The location of the heaviest precipitation and precipitation type remains uncertain.

Continue to monitor the forecast for updates as the week progresses.