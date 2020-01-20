Striking Snowplow Drivers, St. Louis County Reach Agreement

EVELETH, Minn. (AP) -- Unionized snowplow drivers in northeastern Minnesota ended their strike with St. Louis County and voted to approve a new contract.

The ratification vote happened Monday afternoon in Eveleth. Teamsters Local 320 members went on strike Wednesday afternoon over differences about health care and accrued sick leave.

On Monday morning, union officials posted on Facebook that they had reached an agreement "both parties can be proud of."

The snowplow drivers return to work Tuesday at 7 a.m. Public Works supervisors and other licensed staff from other divisions and departments operated the plows during the strike.