Storage Shed in Munson Township Burns Down

Stearns County Sheriff's Office

RICHMOND -- A storage shed caught on fire near Richmond on Saturday morning.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call just before 9:00 a.m. that a 40x48 foot shed was on fire in Munson Township.

The shed’s owners, 49-year-old Patrick Burg and 48-year-old Jennifer Burg of Richmond, say it held a camper, truck, skid loader, and other miscellaneous items.

The shed and its contents are considered a complete loss. The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

