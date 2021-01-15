Steven “Steve” Lindquist, 59, Little Falls

April 29, 1961 - January 14, 2021

Steven "Steve" Lindquist, 59-year-old resident of Little Falls, died Thursday, January 14 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls. A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, January 18 at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls with Father Mark Botzet officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Monday at the church.

Steven Lindquist was born on April 29, 1961 in Willmar, Minnesota to Duaine and Marcia (Nordmeyer) Lindquist. The family moved to St. Cloud when Steve was a young boy. He grew up in St. Cloud and attended and graduated from St. Cloud Apollo High School. He was united in marriage to Emily Waugh in Vergas, MN in 2006. The couple made their home in Little Falls, MN. Steven has worked for the past several years at Palmer Bus Company in Little Falls. He was a very "Happy Go Lucky Guy" He treasured his time spent with his wife and family. They enjoyed camping and spending time in nature as a family. Steven enjoyed fishing, tinkering in his garage, driving his golf cart around town, grilling, watching NHRA Races and college football. Steve was known to record a Minnesota Vikings game and if they would lose, he wouldn't watch the game.

Left to cherish Steve's memory are his wife, Emily of Little Falls; children, Melissa (Josh) Dombrovski of St. Cloud, MN, Justin (Betsey) Lindquist of Rockville, MN, Dereck (Rachel LeBlanc) Lindquist of Sauk Rapids, MN and Lexis Lindquist of Little Falls, MN; father, Duaine Lindquist of St. Cloud, MN; siblings, Jeff (Mary) Lindquist of Florida, Kathy (Ed) Muehlbauer of St. Cloud, MN; grandchildren, Vera, Nellie, Devon, Jaden, Bella, Asher and Ryland and many family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Marcia Lindquist and an infant grandson, Elliot.