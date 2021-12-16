Steven Michael Fimon, 60, Little Falls

September 9, 1961 - December 12, 2021

Steven Michael Fimon, 60 year old resident of Little Falls died Monday, December 12 at his home in Little Falls. A private family service is being planned for the spring of 2022.

Steven Michael Fimon was born on September 9, 1961 in Todd County, Minnesota to Gordon and Margie (Kaston) Fimon. He attended school in the Todd County area. He served in the Army National Guard for a short time and was honorably discharged. He enjoyed fishing, shopping, tinkering, taking care of small animals, singing especially Johnny Cash and other music.

He is survived by his children, Amber (Ryan) of Eagle Bend, James Fimon of Little Falls; mother, Marge Morowczynski; siblings, Larry (Deanne) Fimon, Donald (Jean) Fimon, Linette Morowczynski, Cheryl (Jay) Tody and Mary Jo (Jeff) Clapp; grandchildren, Eve, Ella, Tyler, Joycelyn, Autumne, Aliyah and Liam.

He was preceded in death by his step-father, Mark Morowczynski.