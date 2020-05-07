Stearns History Museum Seeking Items to Document Pandemic

ST. CLOUD -- The COVID-19 pandemic will be one for the history books and the Stearns History Museum is asking for your help in documenting it.

Head Archivist Steve Penick says they are asking for photos, letters, journals, emails and video chats telling your experience of distance learning, working from home, and other forms of social distancing.

We want to give future researchers an accurate depiction of life as it is happening.

Three-dimensional items are also encouraged such as hand-crafted masks, graduation announcements, and Plexiglas barriers to help show how central Minnesota residents attempted to fight the spread of the virus.

If you have an item to donate you're asked to call Collections Curator Eric Cheever at 320-253-8424 or send an email at info@stearns-museum.org.

The Benton County Historical Society is also asking for documentation during the COVID-19 pandemic.