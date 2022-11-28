Stearns History Museum Get Grant To Simplify Searching

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The Stearns History Museum has been awarded a grant to help make finding artifacts easier.

The grant, totaling more than $120,000, was awarded by the Minnesota Historical Society to help inventory more than 3,500 items in the Stearns History Museum’s three-dimensional collections.

Two temporary staff will be hired to take photographs and record data on each artifact. Work is expected to begin December 1st, 2022, and last until December 1st, 2023.

Once complete, staff will be able to find artifacts and share information more efficiently, and in time, will allow the public access to this information online.

The project is made possible by the Minnesota Historical Society and the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.