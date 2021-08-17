Stearns County Wants Your Input On 2022-23 Child Care Plan

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County is asking for your input on the county's proposed 2022-2023 Child Care Plan.

The Child Care Assistance Programs helps working families with the cost of child care. Parents may also be enrolled in 2-year or 4-year post-secondary school programs to participate in the Child Care Assistance Program.

Stearns County officials say on average, this program serves about 425 families.

The Stearns County Child Care Plan outlines the local policies and procedures and county officials want your comments and opinions on the entire plan.

Comments on the plan will be accepted until August 31st.