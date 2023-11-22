Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Launching Child Safety Program

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is launching a program designed to educate children on drug prevention, safety, and crime prevention.

The sheriff's office is partnering with the National Child Safety Council to provide educational materials designed for kids pre-school-aged and older.

The program will also provide materials on safety, identity theft, and internet safety for senior citizens.

The sheriff's office is asking for help to cover the costs of the program through donations. Contributions are tax deductible and sponsorships will be listed on activity manuals and magazines.

For more information, contact the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

