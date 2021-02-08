Stearns County Seeks Input on Solid Waste Management Plan

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County is looking for input as it looks to update the Solid Waste Management Plan. It's the guide on how the county strives to reduce waste, increase recycling, and diverts waste from landfills.

County officials are looking for information on how residents and businesses currently handle their waste and how the solid waste system should look in the future.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency requires counties to update their plan every 10 years.

Stearns County has produced a short video to help you learn about the county's practices and created a solid waste survey to gather input on priorities and perspectives.

The survey will close on February 19th.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app