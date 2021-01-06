Stearns County Releasing Next Round of COVID-19 Relief Grants

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County businesses and non-profits impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are being urged to apply for the latest round of relief funding.

Stearns County is getting approximately $3-million to help affected businesses and non-profit organizations.

The application period opens Monday, January 11th and will remain open until all of the grants are distributed.

The funds can be used for operating expenses during the shutdown. Some examples include rent, mortgage, utility payments, payments to suppliers, and other similar costs.

Those receiving the grants may be required to provide proof the monies were used for eligible expenses.

For details on the program, eligibility criteria, and who is eligible, visit the Stearns County website.