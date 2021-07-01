Stearns County Offices Opening by Appointment

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County is now offering in-person appointments for all services.

County buildings are not yet open to walk-in traffic except for license tab renewals, but all other services are available in-person through an appointment.

County officials say other formats including online, drop boxes and by phone have proven to be an efficient way to conduct business during the pandemic and will continue offering those moving forward.

Some appointments can be scheduled online or you can simply call the appropriate department to set up your reservation.

