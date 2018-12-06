Stearns County Launches Parks Newsletter to Highlight Happenings

ST. CLOUD -- A seasonal newsletter has been launched to give parks and trails users in Stearns County updates on projects and events.

Stearns County Parks Director Ben Anderson says there is a lot going on every season within the parks system and they wanted to develop a tool to get people informed...

We put two new shelters down at Warner Lake. Most people don't know that happened unless you go to Warner Lake County Park all of the time. You know, little projects and how we're investing in maintenance, keeping things up and also new developments going forward such as the potential for Kraemer Lake Wildwood Park, the Beaver Island Trail extension in the future and things like that.

Anderson says the Seasons in the Park newsletter will include updates on previously completed projects, future projects, previous events, and future events.

The Seasons in the Park newsletter will come out quarterly and is available through your email by signing up online .