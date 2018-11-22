Stearns County Parks Open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday

ST. CLOUD-- You can work off that holiday feast this weekend at some local parks. A number of Stearns County parks will be open Thursday and Friday.

Quarry Park will have their ski lights on until 10:00 p.m.Thursday night. On Friday the park will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and parking is free.

These ten other parks will also have hiking trails available this weekend:

Dairyland Trail

Kraemer Lake-Wildwood County Park

Lake Koronis Regional Park

Lake Wobegon Trail

Miller Landing

Mississippi River County Park

Rockville County Park

Spring Hill County Park

Two Rivers Lake County Park

Warner Lake County Park